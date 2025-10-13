Left Menu

Mahagathbandhan's Seat-Sharing Negotiations Intensify in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader, is in talks with Congress leaders to finalize the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. Despite struggles within the Mahagathbandhan over constituencies, an announcement is expected soon. The elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11.

In a crucial move ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met with senior Congress officials to negotiate seat-sharing specifics. Talks were held with Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru to solidify party alliances.

The discussions come in the wake of a balanced seat-sharing announcement by the ruling NDA, comprising JD(U) and BJP, each contesting 101 seats in the 243-member assembly. The urgent negotiations highlight the internal dynamics within the Mahagathbandhan as it prepares to finalize its strategy.

With the first phase of the election nominations underway since October 10, and polls slated for November 6 and 11, the political landscape intensifies. Bihar's voters await the joint manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan, as alliances work meticulously to strengthen their foothold.

