Kerala CM Dismisses Allegations Against Son in Money Laundering Case

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted reports of his son receiving an ED summons related to a money laundering case. He emphasized his transparent career and accused central agencies of political misuse. The CM maintained that his son leads a low-profile life, uninvolved in any controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:32 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday refuted reports that his son, Vivek Kiran, received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning a money laundering case.

Allegations were made by Congress leaders that a summons was issued to Kiran in February 2023 for questioning regarding the Life Mission Project money laundering case. However, Vijayan dismissed these claims during a press briefing, stating that had a summons been issued, it would have been received by them.

Vijayan addressed the media, affirming his political career has been transparent and free from corruption. He accused central agencies of being used for political purposes and stated that such tactics would not be successful in Kerala.

The Chief Minister pointed out that his son leads a private life away from politics and is not involved in any wrongdoing. In addition, ED officials familiar with the investigation disclosed that the 2023 summons was linked to the SNC-Lavalin case, not the Life Mission proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

