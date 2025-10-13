Kerala CM Dismisses Allegations Against Son in Money Laundering Case

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday refuted reports that his son, Vivek Kiran, received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning a money laundering case.

Allegations were made by Congress leaders that a summons was issued to Kiran in February 2023 for questioning regarding the Life Mission Project money laundering case. However, Vijayan dismissed these claims during a press briefing, stating that had a summons been issued, it would have been received by them.

Vijayan addressed the media, affirming his political career has been transparent and free from corruption. He accused central agencies of being used for political purposes and stated that such tactics would not be successful in Kerala.

The Chief Minister pointed out that his son leads a private life away from politics and is not involved in any wrongdoing. In addition, ED officials familiar with the investigation disclosed that the 2023 summons was linked to the SNC-Lavalin case, not the Life Mission proceedings.

