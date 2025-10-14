Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Pharmaceutical Oversight in Question After Cough Syrup Tragedy

The Tamil Nadu government faces scrutiny following the deaths of 22 individuals from Coldrif cough syrup. The cough syrup, linked to toxic contaminants, was manufactured in Tamil Nadu, prompting inspections and arrests. Criticism arises over the state's response, with calls for stricter pharmaceutical regulations nationwide.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic incident where 22 individuals lost their lives due to consuming Coldrif cough syrup, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has called on the Tamil Nadu government to address how such batches received approval. The cough syrup, believed to be tainted with toxic substances, was manufactured in Tamil Nadu.

In response to the crisis, the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department announced it has revoked the manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceutical, the company producing Coldrif syrup. The health department confirmed that an investigation found Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic contaminant, in the cough syrup.

The government has initiated extensive inspections throughout the state's pharmaceutical manufacturing units. Meanwhile, Sresan Pharma owner Ranganathan has been arrested and placed in police custody. Additionally, two senior drug inspectors faced suspension for alleged neglect of duty.

BJP leader K Annamalai criticized the state's slow response, accusing the government of downplaying its accountability. He emphasized the importance of stringent testing of pharmaceuticals, a sentiment echoed by the Drugs Controller General of India's new regulatory orders.

The incident has reignited discussions on enforcing the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945,nationwide, ensuring raw materials and finished products undergo rigorous testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

