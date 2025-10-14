Kerala's Political Storm: ED Notice Sparks Controversy
The opposition in Kerala demands clarity from CM Vijayan over reports of an Enforcement Directorate notice to his son. Allegations of political shielding by central agencies have surfaced, while the ED's role in non-BJP states like Karnataka and Telangana is scrutinized. Conflicting reports about the notice's existence add to the controversy.
Kerala's political landscape is embroiled in chaos as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faces criticism over a reported Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice addressed to his son. The opposition, led by the Congress, is urging the CM to provide a transparent explanation rather than reacting emotionally.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has accused Vijayan of evading direct answers, stating that the ED confirmed the notice's delivery to Vijayan's official residence, Cliff House. The CM's dismissal of these reports is at odds with the opposition's demand for clarity.
Allegations are emerging that central agencies, under possible political influence, are shielding Vijayan from further proceedings. This controversy raises questions about the integrity of the ED, especially in states where BJP does not govern, further fueling the political tension.
