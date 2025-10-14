Left Menu

Hindustani Awam Morcha Announces Candidate Line-Up for Bihar Polls

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, announced candidates for six Bihar assembly election seats. The list includes four sitting MLAs, among them Manjhi's daughter-in-law Deepa and her mother Jyoti Devi. Elections are set for November, with counting on the 14th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:49 IST
Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), has finalized its slate of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections, scheduled in November.

The candidate list includes four sitting MLAs, notably featuring Manjhi's daughter-in-law Deepa from Imamganj and her mother Jyoti Devi representing Barachatti.

Other candidates include Anil Kumar (Tekari), Prafull Kumar Manjhi (Sikandra), Romit Kumar (Atri), and Lalan Ram (Kutumba). The elections are divided into two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

