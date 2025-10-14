Left Menu

Jan Suraaj Announces Chanchal Singh as Raghopur Candidate Amid Kishor Speculation

Jan Suraaj has nominated Chanchal Singh for the Raghopur seat in the Bihar Assembly elections, amidst rumors that founder Prashant Kishor might contest. Raghopur, a key constituency with a history of prominent leaders, awaits candidate announcements from major parties while Bihar's elections approach swiftly.

Jan Suraaj has nominated Chanchal Singh as its contender for the Raghopur seat in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. This decision comes amidst swirling speculations that the party's founder, Prashant Kishor, might throw his hat into the ring for the distinguished constituency.

The Raghopur assembly constituency, located in the Vaishali district, carries significant political weight. It boasts a history of representation by notable leaders such as Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav. The Yadav family has held the seat multiple times, underscoring its importance in Bihar's political landscape.

As electoral battles loom between RJD and major parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), the Mahagathbandhan coalition has yet to announce its candidate for Raghopur. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj has unveiled two lists of candidates, with the nomination deadline for the first poll phase set for October 17. The elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results declared on November 14.

