France Suspends Pension Reform: Political Drama Unfolds
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the suspension of a controversial plan to raise the retirement age to 64. This move aims to prevent his minority government's collapse. The suspension will last until after the 2027 presidential election, in hopes of appeasing opposition and ensuring political stability.
On Tuesday, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the suspension of a contentious plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The decision aims to protect his fragile minority government from collapsing amid ongoing political tension.
The controversial reform, a key initiative of President Emmanuel Macron, has faced significant opposition. Lecornu stated the suspension would remain in place until after the 2027 presidential election, delaying any increase in the retirement age until January 2028. This move comes amid pressure from the Socialist Party and others calling for the reform's repeal.
The government estimates the suspension will cost 400 million euros in 2026 and 1.8 billion euros in 2027, impacting 3.5 million citizens. To maintain financial stability, the government will pursue cost-saving measures and fiscal discipline. Meanwhile, France's economic struggles, including a climbing deficit and massive debt, remain at the forefront of political concerns.
