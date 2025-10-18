Left Menu

Zelenskiy says he trusts Trump wants to end the war

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2025 02:25 IST
Zelenskiy says he trusts Trump wants to end the war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a productive meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, where the two leaders discussed security guarantees.

"We trust that Trump wants to finish this war," Zelenskiy said.

