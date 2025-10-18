Zelenskiy says he trusts Trump wants to end the war
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 02:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a productive meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, where the two leaders discussed security guarantees.
"We trust that Trump wants to finish this war," Zelenskiy said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Zelenskiy
- Trump
- Ukrainian
- U.S.
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US President Trump says Pak-Afghan conflict ‘easy’ for him to solve
UPDATE 4-Trump says 100% tariffs on China not sustainable, still plans to meet Xi
"Mauni Baba": Jairam Ramesh takes swipe at PM Modi after Trump reiterates Russia oil claim
India will not be buying oil from Russia: Trump reiterates
'Mauni Baba': Congress takes dig at PM after Trump repeats Russian oil claim