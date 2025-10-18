BPF joins NDA in Assam; Cabinet expanded with induction of regional party''s MLA

The Assam Cabinet was expanded on Saturday as Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Charan Boro took oath as a minister.

The development comes after the BPF, which had been supporting the ruling BJP-led coalition in the assembly without being a constituent of it, swept the recently held Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

With the induction of the legislator into the state Cabinet, the BPF now joins the NDA. The Cabinet now has 15 members of the BJP, including the CM, two of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and one each of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BPF.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Boro, the second-time MLA from Majbat constituency.

Boro filled the last vacant position in the state council of ministers in the fourth expansion of the Sarma-led Cabinet. This Caninet expansion is likely to be the last one as the assembly polls are due next year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Cabinet colleagues, Union minister Pabitra Margherita, BPF president and BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, and other dignitaries were present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Talking to reporters, Boro said he was happy to get the opportunity to serve in the state ministry.

"Even though I was inducted into the cabinet at the end of the government's term, I am happy to get this opportunity. I will be a minister for five to six months,'' the BPF legislator said. He thanked the chief minister and the BPF president.

Asked about the portfolio he could be entrusted with, Boro said, "Now, I don't know. Whatever responsibility I get, I will fulfil with complete dedication." On Cabinet expansion, Sarma told reporters, "When the BPF won the BTC elections, we had said that they will be welcomed into the NDA. The BPF joining NDA today is a milestone for the development of BTC areas." The ministry expansion has the support of the BJP's central leadership, he added.

Sarma thanked the BPF and its leadership for the support to the government in the assembly so far, including floor coordination and voting for its candidates during the Rajya Sabha polls.

He pledged to work together for the welfare of BTC areas and said a meeting between his Cabinet members and executive members of the autonomous council will take place soon to take forward developmental issues.

Sarma said talks on making a consolidated strategy for the 2026 state polls will commence soon, and a clear picture will emerge by December-January.

On continuing alliance with the UPPL, which is the arch-rival of BPF in BTC, the chief minister said, "The alliance with UPPL was forged in 2021. For the 2026 elections, we will have talks anew with AGP, UPPL, and the BPF. The strategy for 2026 has not been finalised yet." Sarma said that he has an old personal relationship with Mohilary, which is being reflected in the coordination now.

Mohilary, also talking to reporters after the oath-taking ceremony, said, "The BPF has always been working for the development of BTC and for that, we have to work closely with the government (in Dispur). Our only agenda is development, and for it, we have joined hands with the NDA." Refusing to comment on UPPL's performance in the autonomous council area for the last five years, Mohilary said, "I only want to say that BPF, along with the NDA, will bring unprecedented progress to BTC areas." Notably, the UPPL lost the latest BTC elections to the BPF. He maintained that the induction of Boro into the state Cabinet was a ''routine process'' as the BPF, as an NDA partner, was set to get a place in the ministry.

"We will also give the BJP two executive members and the deputy speaker position in BTC. Everything is a give and take relation," Mohilary added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)