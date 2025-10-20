Ukraine Secures Patriot Defense Systems Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Ukraine is set to purchase 25 Patriot air defense systems, enhancing its defense against Russian missile attacks. President Zelenskiy discussed future deliveries and potential European support. Zelenskiy's willingness to meet with global leaders in Budapest highlights ongoing diplomatic challenges. A tense meeting with President Trump focused on ceasefire negotiations.
Ukraine is on the verge of signing a contract to acquire 25 Patriot air defense systems, a move poised to significantly bolster the nation's aerial defenses against Russia's relentless missile attacks. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the prospective deal as a crucial step for Kyiv.
During a media address on Sunday, Zelenskiy detailed plans for the systems to be delivered annually over several years, while emphasizing efforts to secure priority from some European allies. Patriots are considered vital for intercepting Russian ballistic missiles due to their high-speed capabilities.
Zelenskiy also expressed openness to a diplomatic overture in Budapest, where leaders including Putin and Trump may converge. This follows a complex meeting in Washington, where Trump urged Zelenskiy to consider concessions, but eventually advocated for a ceasefire along active frontlines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
