Madhya Pradesh BJP Leadership Shakeup: A New Era Under Hemant Khandelwal

In a strategic overhaul, Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal has unveiled a new team of party office bearers, more than three months into his tenure. This reshuffle signals a shift in leadership dynamics as several members from former president Vishnu Dutt Sharma's team did not make it to the new lineup.

The reorganization aims at maintaining a balance in caste representation while boosting female leadership with seven women appointed to key positions, including a general secretary, two vice presidents, and four secretaries. Key figures such as Rahul Kothari and Lata Wankhede have been elevated to general secretaries, reflecting an effort to reward loyalty and experience within the party ranks.

Khandelwal's decisions, vetted by BJP's national president J P Nadda, underscore a focus on reinforcing the party's presence in Madhya Pradesh. Party insiders reveal that consultations were held with senior leaders such as Organisation General Secretary Hitanand Sharma and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav before the announcement, signaling a collaborative approach to this major political reshuffle.

(With inputs from agencies.)