Oil Sanctions Escalate: US and EU Tackle Russia's Key Revenue Stream

The US and EU have intensified sanctions on Russia, targeting major oil firms Rosneft and Lukoil to curb funding for the war in Ukraine. The move aims to deter India's and China's oil purchases under threat of secondary sanctions. Despite costs, Russia remains defiant.

Updated: 23-10-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 23:53 IST
Oil Sanctions Escalate: US and EU Tackle Russia's Key Revenue Stream
  • Germany

The United States and the European Union are intensifying their economic pressure on Russia by launching a new wave of sanctions targeting the country's oil and gas exports, a crucial source of revenue for Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine.

The latest round focuses primarily on Russia's largest oil firms, Rosneft and Lukoil, with potential repercussions for their major customers in India and China. US Treasury sanctions pose the risk of action against these partners, further tightening the economic noose around Russia.

While the EU is gradually eliminating imports of Russian liquefied natural gas, US and EU officials remain vigilant for Russia's evasion tactics, including cryptocurrency usage. Despite the sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no sign of stepping back, maintaining stable economic fronts through increased military spending and strategic financial reserves.

