Trump Sets Sights on Easing Trade Tensions with Xi Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in an effort to reduce trade tensions between the two nations. The White House confirmed Trump's itinerary amid uncertainties due to ongoing disputes.

The President's Asia trip kicks off this weekend, with stops scheduled in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea. While in Malaysia, he will meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and attend ASEAN discussions. Following a visit to Japan to confer with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump will proceed to South Korea to meet with President Lee Jae Myung and speak at the APEC CEO Summit.

The U.S.-China trade tensions intensified recently, following China's expanded restrictions on rare-earth mineral exports. Trump remains optimistic about reaching a trade resolution, though he intends to confront President Xi about China's role in the fentanyl crisis, a point of contention in U.S.-China relations.

