US Military Intensifies Drug Boat Strikes, Targets Venezuelan Gang

The U.S. military recently executed its 10th airstrike on a suspected drug-running vessel linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, leaving six people dead. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the attack occurred overnight in the Caribbean Sea, marking an aggressive shift in tactics against narcotic trafficking from Venezuela.

This was the second instance where the Trump administration tied its military actions directly to the Venezuelan gang, known for its origin in a local prison. As drug operations intensify, speculation rises concerning the U.S.'s intentions toward Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, amid increasing military presence near Venezuelan waters.

The actions have drawn both praise and criticism in Washington, with some lawmakers questioning the legality of military strikes carried out without congressional authorization. As tensions rise, Venezuela's government prepares its defenses on the coastline, wary of potential U.S. military interventions.