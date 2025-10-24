US Military Intensifies Drug Boat Strikes, Targets Venezuelan Gang
The US military has ramped up strikes on drug-running boats, linking them to the Tren de Aragua gang, killing six in the latest attack. This is part of a larger effort under the Trump administration to combat drug trafficking and exert pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military recently executed its 10th airstrike on a suspected drug-running vessel linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, leaving six people dead. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the attack occurred overnight in the Caribbean Sea, marking an aggressive shift in tactics against narcotic trafficking from Venezuela.
This was the second instance where the Trump administration tied its military actions directly to the Venezuelan gang, known for its origin in a local prison. As drug operations intensify, speculation rises concerning the U.S.'s intentions toward Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, amid increasing military presence near Venezuelan waters.
The actions have drawn both praise and criticism in Washington, with some lawmakers questioning the legality of military strikes carried out without congressional authorization. As tensions rise, Venezuela's government prepares its defenses on the coastline, wary of potential U.S. military interventions.
ALSO READ
Political Firestorm: Unfolding Legal Battles Between Letitia James and Trump Administration
Trump Administration Eyes Sweeping Software Export Curbs on China
Major Drug Trafficking Racket Busted in Hyderabad
Historic Agreement: Trump Administration and University of Virginia Settle on Diversity Policies
Trump Asserts Authority to Target Drug Trafficking Vessels