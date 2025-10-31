King Charles Kicks Prince Andrew Out: A Royal Shakeup

In a significant move to protect the British monarchy's reputation, King Charles has stripped Prince Andrew of his royal title and evicted him from his Windsor Castle mansion. This decision comes as Charles grapples with continued treatment for cancer and aims to shield the institution from the fallout of Andrew's associations with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The palace released a statement asserting the royal family's sympathies for victims of abuse, even as Andrew, who settled a lawsuit in 2022, continues to deny any allegations against him. Despite the denials, British media outlets and politicians have largely welcomed the king's decisive action, with widespread positive responses reported in Commonwealth nations like Australia and Canada.

Experts note that this action is intended to win back public confidence, especially among younger demographics less enamored with the monarchy. However, commentators argue it may be too late to fully recover from the damage already done. Andrew, continuously denying all accusations, faces a stark drop from his once-popular status as a naval officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)