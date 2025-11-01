July Charter Sparks Controversy in Bangladesh's Political Arena

The July Charter, a reform agenda from Bangladesh's interim government, is under fire from leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). A senior BNP figure criticized the charter on Saturday, claiming it prioritizes political gain for individuals and advisors over public interest. This criticism signifies a shift in the political realm following the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League.

Despite the criticisms, several parties, including the BNP and its previous ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, signed the charter, which economist Yunus labeled the "birth of a new Bangladesh." Disagreements have arisen over the charter's proposed automatic implementation unless blocked by parliament, and its legitimacy has been challenged, with some parties advocating for a referendum to endorse it.

The BNP has highlighted the contentious history of Jamaat-e-Islami, referencing their opposition to Bangladesh's 1971 independence. BNP leaders stress the importance of reforms aligned with the party's goals and advocate for the preservation of Bangladesh's history. The ongoing disputes underscore the turbulent political landscape and questions regarding the legitimacy and intent of the July Charter.

