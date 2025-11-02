Rahul Gandhi Joins Fishermen, Criticizes Modi at Bihar Rally

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday joined local fishermen in a traditional fish-catching ritual as part of his campaign ahead of the two-phased Bihar Assembly elections starting November 6. Gandhi participated in the event with hands-on enthusiasm, using nets alongside the fishermen.

Addressing a rally in Begusarai, Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being influenced by industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. The Congress leader reiterated his support for fishermen's rights, promising advocacy and respect.

Gandhi took a swipe at Modi, alleging a lack of authentic leadership and self-reliance. He highlighted historical figures' bravery while denouncing PM Modi's alleged capitulation to international and domestic pressures. As Bihar gears up for a contested election, Gandhi promised transformative educational initiatives, including a university to rival Nalanda.

(With inputs from agencies.)