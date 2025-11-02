Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Joins Fishermen, Criticizes Modi at Bihar Rally

Rahul Gandhi joined a traditional fish-catching ritual with fishermen in Bihar, voicing support for their rights. At a Begusarai rally, he criticized PM Modi for being controlled by industrialists and lacking courage. Gandhi promised educational reforms if Mahagathbandhan is elected, pledging a new university rivaling Nalanda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:36 IST
Rahul Gandhi Joins Fishermen, Criticizes Modi at Bihar Rally
Rahul Gandhi participates in traditional fish-catching process. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday joined local fishermen in a traditional fish-catching ritual as part of his campaign ahead of the two-phased Bihar Assembly elections starting November 6. Gandhi participated in the event with hands-on enthusiasm, using nets alongside the fishermen.

Addressing a rally in Begusarai, Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being influenced by industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. The Congress leader reiterated his support for fishermen's rights, promising advocacy and respect.

Gandhi took a swipe at Modi, alleging a lack of authentic leadership and self-reliance. He highlighted historical figures' bravery while denouncing PM Modi's alleged capitulation to international and domestic pressures. As Bihar gears up for a contested election, Gandhi promised transformative educational initiatives, including a university to rival Nalanda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025