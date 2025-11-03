Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Electrifies Rosera: A Vibrant Rally in Bihar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, captivated thousands during a lively road show in Rosera, Bihar. As she navigated through the streets, cheering supporters showered her with rose petals. The event was marked by enthusiastic chants and a festive atmosphere, accentuating her campaign's vibrancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rosera | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:39 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Electrifies Rosera: A Vibrant Rally in Bihar
road show
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of political fervor, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held an electrifying road show in Rosera, Bihar, engaging thousands of supporters. Perched atop a vehicle, Vadra waved to adoring crowds, amidst chants of 'Priyanka lao, desh bachao!' and 'Congress zindabad!'

The narrow streets of Rosera echoed with celebrations as rose petals drifted from rooftops, creating a festival-like atmosphere. Party workers, carrying placards and tricolor balloons, walked alongside Vadra, who was dressed in a vibrant purple salwar suit and visibly enjoyed the adulation.

The road show, lasting about an hour, saw businesses shut temporarily, as townspeople, including schoolchildren and women, lined up to catch a glimpse of the star campaigner. The event marked a significant stop in the Congress campaign trail, resonating with the mixed agrarian and trading community of Rosera.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025