Priyanka Gandhi Electrifies Rosera: A Vibrant Rally in Bihar

In a display of political fervor, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held an electrifying road show in Rosera, Bihar, engaging thousands of supporters. Perched atop a vehicle, Vadra waved to adoring crowds, amidst chants of 'Priyanka lao, desh bachao!' and 'Congress zindabad!'

The narrow streets of Rosera echoed with celebrations as rose petals drifted from rooftops, creating a festival-like atmosphere. Party workers, carrying placards and tricolor balloons, walked alongside Vadra, who was dressed in a vibrant purple salwar suit and visibly enjoyed the adulation.

The road show, lasting about an hour, saw businesses shut temporarily, as townspeople, including schoolchildren and women, lined up to catch a glimpse of the star campaigner. The event marked a significant stop in the Congress campaign trail, resonating with the mixed agrarian and trading community of Rosera.