Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Takes Aim at Modi's 'Ministry of Insults'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a leader in the Indian National Congress, delivered sharp criticisms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Speaking at election rallies in Saharsa and Lakhisarai districts, she expressed disdain for Modi's tendency to accuse opposition leaders of insulting the country.

Vadra proposed the creation of an 'Apamaan Mantralaya,' or Ministry of Insults, suggesting that the government is more focused on blame games than addressing crucial issues like unemployment and corruption. Her comments came in the wake of Modi's remarks accusing the Congress-RJD alliance of disrespecting cultural traditions.

Criticizing the Agnipath scheme and alleged voter suppression, Vadra promised increased transparency in public hiring should Congress gain power. She asserted that the NDA government is neglecting vital concerns while controlling Bihar's governance from the Centre.

