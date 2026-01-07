Left Menu

PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

The Dr Anbumani Ramadoss-led faction of the PMK has rejoined the NDA in Tamil Nadu, aligning with AIADMK and BJP as the state gears up for Assembly elections. This strategic move aims to challenge the current ruling DMK. Seat allocations will be announced soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Dr Anbumani Ramadoss-led faction of PMK has officially rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, as confirmed by AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. This move comes ahead of impending state Assembly polls.

Dr Ramadoss met with the AIADMK general secretary, cementing the party's return to the alliance which already includes the BJP. During a press meeting, Palaniswami expressed optimism about more parties joining their coalition soon.

The PMK leader emphasized his intention to counter the 'anti-people' ruling DMK. As seat allocation matters have been finalized, an announcement is expected shortly. The NDA is poised to present a strong challenge in the upcoming elections, aiming for a significant win.

