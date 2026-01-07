PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

In a significant political development, the Dr Anbumani Ramadoss-led faction of PMK has officially rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, as confirmed by AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. This move comes ahead of impending state Assembly polls.

Dr Ramadoss met with the AIADMK general secretary, cementing the party's return to the alliance which already includes the BJP. During a press meeting, Palaniswami expressed optimism about more parties joining their coalition soon.

The PMK leader emphasized his intention to counter the 'anti-people' ruling DMK. As seat allocation matters have been finalized, an announcement is expected shortly. The NDA is poised to present a strong challenge in the upcoming elections, aiming for a significant win.