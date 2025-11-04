CBIC's Special Campaign 5.0: A Cleanliness and E-Waste Disposal Triumph

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under the Ministry of Finance actively participated in the Special Campaign 5.0 from October 2 to 31, 2025. The initiative prioritized cleanliness, record management, and e-waste disposal in accordance with the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022 established by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

According to a Ministry of Finance statement, CBIC's rigorous campaign led to the disposal of numerous electronic items, including monitors, CPUs, and air conditioners, adhering to the e-waste guidelines. The campaign's success was evident in the record management efforts that reviewed and disposed of thousands of files and organized over 1,200 cleanliness events nationwide, freeing valuable office space and generating revenue from scrap sales.

Highlighting the campaign's dedication to community involvement, various offices conducted cleanliness activities at landmarks such as the Sarkhej Roja Heritage Site and Purana Quila. The CBIC also engaged in eco-friendly initiatives like tree plantation drives and the distribution of sustainable products. Furthermore, the campaign successfully addressed citizen grievances, maintaining CBIC's top position in the CPGRAMS grievance redressal ranking.

(With inputs from agencies.)