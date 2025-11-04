Left Menu

Dick Cheney: A Legacy of Power, Controversy, and Influence

Dick Cheney, influential U.S. vice president, passed away at 84. Known for his pivotal role in the 2003 Iraq invasion, he was a major force in expanding presidential powers. Cheney's life was marked by significant political actions, heart issues, and lasting controversies, including his stance on torture and gay marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:16 IST
Dick Cheney: A Legacy of Power, Controversy, and Influence

Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, a key figure in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has died at age 84 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac issues, his family announced. Renowned for his significant influence in the Bush administration, Cheney was one of the most powerful vice presidents in history.

Serving from 2001 to 2009, Cheney sought to enhance presidential powers post-Watergate and was instrumental in boosting the clout of the vice presidency. Despite controversies over endorsing enhanced interrogation techniques and accusations of torture, Cheney remained steadfast in his stances.

Cheney's career was marked by political and personal challenges, from disagreements with top Bush aides to his daughter's opposition to Trump. His health issues, including a heart transplant, were well-documented. Cheney's legacy, marred by contentious policies and his staunch Republican views, continues to influence American politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025