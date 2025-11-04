Dick Cheney: A Legacy of Power, Controversy, and Influence

Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, a key figure in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has died at age 84 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac issues, his family announced. Renowned for his significant influence in the Bush administration, Cheney was one of the most powerful vice presidents in history.

Serving from 2001 to 2009, Cheney sought to enhance presidential powers post-Watergate and was instrumental in boosting the clout of the vice presidency. Despite controversies over endorsing enhanced interrogation techniques and accusations of torture, Cheney remained steadfast in his stances.

Cheney's career was marked by political and personal challenges, from disagreements with top Bush aides to his daughter's opposition to Trump. His health issues, including a heart transplant, were well-documented. Cheney's legacy, marred by contentious policies and his staunch Republican views, continues to influence American politics.

