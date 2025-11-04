Norway's Wealth Fund Faces Ethical Divestment Dilemma

Norway's parliament engaged in heated discussions on Tuesday over a proposal to temporarily halt ethical divestments by the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund. The $2.1 trillion fund is under the microscope as the government seeks to update its ethical guidelines to adapt to a changing global landscape.

The proposal, spearheaded by the minority Labour government, has gained traction amid concerns from international entities and within Norway. Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the need for revised guidelines to ensure continued investments in leading global companies, citing potential challenges under current ethical rules.

The debate has incited political friction, particularly with parties traditionally supporting Labour. Some view the proposal as a maneuver to appease the United States, in light of recent tensions regarding the fund's stance on investments in Israel's conflict areas.

