Norway's Wealth Fund Faces Ethical Divestment Dilemma

Norway's $2.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund may pause ethical divestments as parliament debates updating guidelines amid international scrutiny. The minority Labour government proposed a review of the guidelines, as they are impacting the fund's global index position. The proposal has sparked political debate within and outside Norway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:54 IST
Norway's parliament engaged in heated discussions on Tuesday over a proposal to temporarily halt ethical divestments by the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund. The $2.1 trillion fund is under the microscope as the government seeks to update its ethical guidelines to adapt to a changing global landscape.

The proposal, spearheaded by the minority Labour government, has gained traction amid concerns from international entities and within Norway. Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the need for revised guidelines to ensure continued investments in leading global companies, citing potential challenges under current ethical rules.

The debate has incited political friction, particularly with parties traditionally supporting Labour. Some view the proposal as a maneuver to appease the United States, in light of recent tensions regarding the fund's stance on investments in Israel's conflict areas.

