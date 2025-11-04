Politics of Appeasement: Conflict Over Voter Registration in Maharashtra

A political storm brews in Maharashtra as Congress leader Nitin Raut has called upon the state Election Commission to take decisive action against BJP minister Ashish Shelar. The controversy revolves around Shelar's alleged inflammatory remarks targeting Muslim voters, which Raut claims breach electoral laws.

Shelar's comments, presented as a critique of the voter registration process, suggest an attempt at communal polarisation, according to Raut. Accusations center on Shelar's emphasis on 8,342 duplicate names tied to Muslim voters in North Nagpur, raising questions about the integrity of the election process.

In a formal complaint, Raut insists the Election Commission act decisively to maintain fair elections, ahead of scheduled municipal councils and nagar panchayat elections. The Congress leader stresses the importance of upholding secularism and impartiality within Maharashtra's electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)