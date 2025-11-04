Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Remarks on Jewish Voters and Zohran Mamdani

Donald Trump criticized Jewish voters supporting New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, calling them 'stupid.' Trump accused Mamdani of anti-Semitism and threatened to cut federal funds from New York if Mamdani wins. Mamdani denies these accusations, highlighting Trump's fraught relationship with Jewish Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:52 IST
Trump's Controversial Remarks on Jewish Voters and Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani

In a recent social media post, former President Donald Trump addressed Jewish voters, calling those who support New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani 'stupid.' Trump labeled Mamdani a 'Jew Hater' despite Mamdani's adamant denial of such accusations.

Trump further exacerbated tensions by threatening to withhold federal funds from New York City should Mamdani emerge victorious in the upcoming mayoral election. Mamdani, a Muslim who criticizes the Israeli government, denied allegations of anti-Semitism, a claim frequently echoed by Republican leaders.

Historically, Trump has struggled to win over Jewish Americans, and a September 2024 Pew Research survey revealed his significant polling deficit against Democrat Kamala Harris. Trump's comments underscored his belief in Jewish Americans' electoral influence over U.S. policy towards Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadline Extended for Pennsylvania's Aging Railcar Safety Inspections

Deadline Extended for Pennsylvania's Aging Railcar Safety Inspections

 Global
2
Historic Meeting at the White House: Trump and al-Sharaa

Historic Meeting at the White House: Trump and al-Sharaa

 United States
3
White House Moves to Boost Election Integrity

White House Moves to Boost Election Integrity

 Global
4
Trump Eyes on Nigeria: Military Action Possible

Trump Eyes on Nigeria: Military Action Possible

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025