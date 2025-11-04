Trump's Controversial Remarks on Jewish Voters and Zohran Mamdani

In a recent social media post, former President Donald Trump addressed Jewish voters, calling those who support New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani 'stupid.' Trump labeled Mamdani a 'Jew Hater' despite Mamdani's adamant denial of such accusations.

Trump further exacerbated tensions by threatening to withhold federal funds from New York City should Mamdani emerge victorious in the upcoming mayoral election. Mamdani, a Muslim who criticizes the Israeli government, denied allegations of anti-Semitism, a claim frequently echoed by Republican leaders.

Historically, Trump has struggled to win over Jewish Americans, and a September 2024 Pew Research survey revealed his significant polling deficit against Democrat Kamala Harris. Trump's comments underscored his belief in Jewish Americans' electoral influence over U.S. policy towards Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)