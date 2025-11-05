Trump's Positive Meeting Sparks Hope for Swiss Trade

In a significant development for international trade, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in talks with Swiss representatives to address high tariffs and other economic concerns. The meeting concluded with commendable remarks from Trump, who acknowledged the efforts of both parties.

The dialogue demonstrates Switzerland's ongoing efforts to reduce the hefty 39% tariff imposed by the U.S., following prior tensions with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. The meeting, organized by Swiss business leaders independently of the Federal Council, was backed by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

Prospects for a revised trade deal remain uncertain, hinging upon further deliberations by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Despite tariffs impacting a fraction of Swiss exports, some sectors, notably machinery, suffer disproportionate effects amidst broader economic challenges in Europe.

