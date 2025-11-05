Cow Economy: Haryana CM Saini's Vision at National Godhan Summit

During the National Godhan Summit in New Delhi, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared the cow as the 'foundation of the Indian economy.' He stressed its traditional and economic significance while speaking at the event, noting that historically, wealth was measured by the number of cows a person owned. He further highlighted the nutritional benefits of cow's milk, equating it to 'nectar,' and suitable for children in the absence of mother's milk.

The summit, held from November 5th to 10th, 2025, brought together policymakers, dairy sector experts, and gaushala representatives to discuss sustainable livestock management. The event aimed to enhance the economic value of cattle-based products, showcasing India's cultural heritage and its contribution to strengthening the rural economy. CM Saini reiterated the importance of initiatives promoting cow rearing and protection as part of this vision.

In another major announcement, CM Saini introduced a special relief scheme for farmers impacted by the heavy rains and floods during the 2025 monsoon. This scheme defers the payment of electricity bills for agricultural tubewell consumers from July 2025 to December 2025 by six months, benefiting approximately 7.10 lakh farmers across the state. The Energy Department stated that payments for July, August, and December 2025 bills are rescheduled to January, February, and June 2026, respectively.

