Mayawati's Rally Set to Stir Bihar Elections

Mayawati, the national president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, is set to make a significant impact in the Bihar Assembly elections with her upcoming rally. Scheduled for Thursday afternoon, the event will take place near the Bhabua airstrip in Kaimur district.

The BSP has revealed that the rally aims to draw attendees from neighboring districts and various assembly constituencies, expecting a large turnout. This move signifies the party's strategic push in the state, where it is contesting the elections independently on nearly all seats.

Led by high-profile BSP members, including national coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, national coordinator Anil Singh, and national convenor Akash Anand, the campaign is pivotal as the first phase of polling occurs on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11. The results will be declared after counting on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)