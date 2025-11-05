Left Menu

Nouri al-Maliki: From Exile to Kingmaker in Iraqi Politics

Nouri al-Maliki, a pivotal figure in Iraq's political landscape, wields significant influence as leader of the State of Law coalition. Despite past accusations of fostering sectarian strife, Maliki remains a key player in determining Iraq's future leadership after the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki continues to exert considerable influence in Iraqi politics, despite accusations that he fueled sectarian conflict a decade ago. As leader of the State of Law coalition, Maliki is poised to play a decisive role in choosing Iraq's next prime minister following the November 11 parliamentary election.

Maliki's political tenure, particularly from 2006 to 2014, has been marred by controversy. Many critics blame him for exacerbating sectarian tensions and inadequately addressing issues like unemployment and corruption. His leadership during the rapid territorial gains of the Islamic State in 2014 led to broad calls for his resignation.

Despite these challenges, Maliki has managed a political resurgence, leveraging connections with militias, security services, and the judiciary. His legacy includes a complex history of opposition to Saddam Hussein's rule, years in exile, and a contentious relationship with Iraq's Sunni population.

