Unification of Nepali Left: A New Era for the Nepal Communist Party

Nine leftist parties, including the CPN (Maoist Centre) and CPN (Unified Socialist), have merged to form the Nepali Communist Party ahead of general elections. The announcement followed youth-led protests against corruption and political disorder. The new party will adopt Marxism-Leninism and participate in the March 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Nepal

Nine leftist parties, led by the CPN (Maoist Centre) and the CPN (Unified Socialist), have united to form the Nepali Communist Party, setting the stage for a dynamic political shift before March 2026's general elections. The merger was officially announced during a mass gathering at Bhrikutimandap.

The alliance emerges amid youth-led Gen Z protests, where demands for change echo loudly against corruption, nepotism, and political instability. The party will follow the Marxist-Leninist ideology. Former Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will serve as the coordinator, with Madhav Kumar Nepal as co-coordinator.

Yet, not all members of the coalition are in agreement. A faction within the Maoist Centre, spearheaded by Janardan Sharma, opposes this unification and plans a separate political campaign. Meanwhile, dialogues are underway to include more leftist leaders, including Bhim Rawal, further shaping the party's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

