Intense Campaigning Heats Up for Crucial Nuapada Bypoll

Odisha's political scene intensifies as key leaders campaign for the Nuapada bypoll. BJP, BJD, and Congress deploy top figures to secure votes. The bypoll follows the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, with elections set for November 11. Campaigns conclude on November 9, marking a critical political decision point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:12 IST
The political temperature in Odisha's Nuapada district is rising as major parties intensify their campaigns ahead of the bypoll elections. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai lead the charge for BJP, rallying support for candidate Jay Dholakia.

Majhi organized a roadshow in Komna and attacked the previous BJD administration for neglecting the district. In contrast, BJD's Naveen Patnaik, riding a wave of gratitude from locals, prepares to return on November 7 to support Snehangini Chhuria and further strengthen ties with constituents.

Meanwhile, Congress puts forth tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi, with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy scheduled to campaign. The battle, necessitated by Rajendra Dholakia's passing, culminates with the election on November 11, concluding the intense electoral effort by November 9.

