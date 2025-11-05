Left Menu

Diplomatic Balancing Act: New U.S. Ambassador Takes on Greenland Tensions

Kenneth Howery, PayPal co-founder and U.S. ambassador to Denmark, begins his role amid tensions over U.S. interest in Greenland. He aims to fortify defense cooperation and trade ties while addressing Arctic security with Denmark. Tensions spiked as the U.S. expressed interest in acquiring Greenland from Denmark.

Kenneth Howery, a co-founder of PayPal and longtime ally of Elon Musk, took office as the new U.S. ambassador to Denmark. His transition comes at a fraught moment in U.S.-Danish relations, with President Donald Trump eyeing control of semi-autonomous Greenland.

During a concise briefing with media, Howery outlined his focus areas, which include bolstering defense cooperation and enhancing trade relations. He also emphasized collaboration with Denmark on Arctic security issues. Howery expressed eagerness to engage with the local populace and explore different parts of the kingdom, including the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Relations between Denmark and the United States have been strained ever since Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland surfaced. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen firmly rejected the notion, highlighting the impossibility of annexing another country under the guise of security. Moreover, Denmark's foreign ministry escalated tensions by summoning the U.S. mission head to address concerns about alleged covert U.S. operations in Greenland aimed at inciting opposition against Danish governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

