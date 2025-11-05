Sampat Singh's Return to INLD Sparks Political Shifts in Haryana

Sampat Singh, a prominent political figure in Haryana, has rejoined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) after a 16-year stint with the Congress. He left the Congress, criticizing its leadership for reducing the party to 'a personal fiefdom' and accusing it of failing to address its decline in Haryana.

Welcomed back by INLD chiefs Abhay Singh Chautala and Rampal Majra, Singh expressed gratitude for returning to the political platform created by late leaders Chaudhary Devi Lal and Om Prakash Chautala. Singh aspires to fortify INLD as a powerful political contender against the ruling BJP in the state assembly.

His return comes amid allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the 2024 Haryana assembly polls were influenced by electoral fraud. The accusations of 25 lakh fake entries and alleged collusion between the Election Commission and BJP have heightened political tensions. According to Abhay Chautala, these claims reflect longstanding issues that surpass individual parties.

