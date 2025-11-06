Trump's Diplomatic Balancing Act Faces Domestic Setbacks

It's been a year since Donald Trump's return to the White House, but the celebration was overshadowed by a series of Democratic wins in recent state elections. These victories suggest a growing voter resistance to his agenda, challenging the president and his allies as they prepare for the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump, steadfast in the face of setbacks, attributed the election losses to the Democrats' role in the prolonged government shutdown. Addressing his party, Trump acknowledged lessons to be learned and emphasized adaptability amid economic dissatisfaction driving Democratic wins.

With affordability at the forefront, Trump's administration will pivot its message to domestic economic issues. The White House aims to emphasize cost-of-living concerns, a theme Trump effectively used in his past campaign against Democratic rivals Biden and Harris.

(With inputs from agencies.)