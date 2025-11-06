Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claims on World Peace

US President Donald Trump claimed credit for mediating peace between India and Pakistan, asserting that his threat to cease trade deals halted their military conflict. He also took credit for resolving disputes in other global regions, emphasizing America's power through economic leverage and diplomatic strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-11-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 07:16 IST
US President Donald Trump has claimed that he successfully mediated peace between India and Pakistan by leveraging trade deals as a diplomatic tool, according to his address at the America Business Forum in Miami.

Trump stated that both nuclear powers were on the brink of war, with multiple planes shot down, when he intervened by threatening to halt trade unless they ceased hostilities. "A day later, I got a call saying, 'We made peace,'" Trump remarked, attributing the resolution to his strategic use of tariffs.

The president also credited himself with resolving long-standing conflicts across various global regions, including Kosovo and Serbia and Armenia and Azerbaijan, underlining America's growing influence in global peacekeeping through strength and strategic economic partnerships.

