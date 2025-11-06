Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Haryana and Bihar Elections
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi and the Election Commission of 'vote theft' in Haryana and Bihar assembly elections. He urges voters to protect the Constitution, implying that CM Nitish Kumar is controlled by Modi. Gandhi emphasizes the need for development in Bihar, advocating for universities and hospitals.
In a scathing attack on the ruling party, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged voter fraud in the ongoing assembly elections in Haryana and Bihar. Speaking before a crowd, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating 'vote theft' during the first phase of polling.
Gandhi's remarks came shortly after a press conference where he claimed evidence of 25 lakh fake voters in Haryana. During his public address, he aspired to rally voter vigilance, asserting it was their duty to safeguard the Constitution against any manipulation. He further accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being 'remotely controlled' by PM Modi, hindering Bihar's progress.
Gandhi championed the establishment of top-notch universities and medical facilities in Bihar, asserting the state should rise as a global hub for tourism and industry. Campaigning for Congress candidate Md Irfan Alam in Purnea, he pointed out that previous elections saw the NDA outpace the opposition in a three-phase voting process, highlighting the stakes in the present contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
