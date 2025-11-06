Omar Abdullah Rallies Support for Nagrota Bypass

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has issued a rallying cry to constituents in the Nagrota Assembly area, encouraging massive voter turnout for the byelection scheduled for November 11.

Abdullah was speaking at a gathering to support Shameem Begum, the National Conference's candidate for the seat, as she seeks to secure the constituency following the untimely demise of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana in October 2024.

The campaign event faced technical difficulties as a snag in the audio system led Abdullah to truncate his speech during the rally held in the assembly constituency.

