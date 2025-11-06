Trump's Hush Money Case Gets Fresh Federal Court Review

In a significant legal development, a federal appeals court on Thursday opened the door for Donald Trump to attempt once more to shift his New York hush money criminal case to a federal jurisdiction. This decision provides the former president with a renewed opportunity to contest his conviction.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan emphasized that the original federal district judge should have more thoroughly examined whether the 2024 Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity affected the admissibility of evidence in Trump's trial.

Trump has maintained that presidential actions should grant immunity from prosecution, raising questions about the scope of legal protections for U.S. presidents in their official capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)