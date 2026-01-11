New York Nurses Poised for Historic Walkout Amid Flu Season

Amid a severe flu season, thousands of nurses at New York City's largest hospitals are on the brink of a strike starting Monday. This comes three years after a similar strike forced the relocation of patients and rerouting of ambulances. The potential walkout could disrupt operations at major hospitals like Mount Sinai, Montefiore Medical Centre, and NewYork-Presbyterian.

Nearly 15,000 nurses, organized by the New York State Nurses Association, could join the largest strike in the city's history. Staffing levels remain a contentious issue, with nurses demanding manageable workloads and better safety measures. The union is also advocating for restrictions on artificial intelligence use within hospitals. The hospitals claim to have improved staffing since the last strike but argue that the union's demands are financially unsustainable.

In preparation, Mount Sinai has hired over 1,000 temporary nurses. Meanwhile, NewYork-Presbyterian has prepared to move patients if necessary. Governor Kathy Hochul urged both parties to reach a deal as the city braces for a healthcare disruption.