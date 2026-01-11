Left Menu

New York Nurses Poised for Historic Walkout Amid Flu Season

Thousands of nurses from major New York City hospitals may strike amid negotiations over staffing and safety issues. The walkout could affect private hospitals like Mount Sinai. Despite hospitals' claims of progress, nurses demand better conditions, citing concerns about artificial intelligence use and workplace security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-01-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a severe flu season, thousands of nurses at New York City's largest hospitals are on the brink of a strike starting Monday. This comes three years after a similar strike forced the relocation of patients and rerouting of ambulances. The potential walkout could disrupt operations at major hospitals like Mount Sinai, Montefiore Medical Centre, and NewYork-Presbyterian.

Nearly 15,000 nurses, organized by the New York State Nurses Association, could join the largest strike in the city's history. Staffing levels remain a contentious issue, with nurses demanding manageable workloads and better safety measures. The union is also advocating for restrictions on artificial intelligence use within hospitals. The hospitals claim to have improved staffing since the last strike but argue that the union's demands are financially unsustainable.

In preparation, Mount Sinai has hired over 1,000 temporary nurses. Meanwhile, NewYork-Presbyterian has prepared to move patients if necessary. Governor Kathy Hochul urged both parties to reach a deal as the city braces for a healthcare disruption.

