Peaceful Turnout: Bihar Assembly Elections See Highest Voter Participation Since 2000

The initial phase of Bihar's assembly elections has concluded peacefully, recording a voter turnout of approximately 64.46%, marking the most significant participation since the 2000 elections, according to the Election Commission. Of 45,341 polling booths, 64.46% turnout was calculated based on data from 41,943 booths, with final tallies pending.

Bihar CEO Vinod Gunjyal noted 3.75 crore were eligible to vote, including 1.98 crore men and 1.76 crore women, who participated enthusiastically. Over two lakh senior citizens aged 85 and above voted. Urban and rural polling booths numbered 8,608 and 36,733, respectively, while nearly 47,263 ballot units were utilized.

In response to technical issues, 1.21% of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were replaced, an improvement from the 1.87% replacement rate in 2020. All 143 complaints lodged were addressed promptly. The election's second phase is on November 11, with the counting set for November 14, ensuring continued smooth electoral proceedings.

