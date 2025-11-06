Left Menu

Peaceful Turnout: Bihar Assembly Elections See Highest Voter Participation Since 2000

Bihar's assembly elections began with an impressive 64.46% voter turnout, the highest since 2000, across 45,341 polling booths. Despite voting disruptions at some stations, no untoward incidents were reported. 1.21% of voting machines required replacement. The second voting phase is scheduled for November 11, with results on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:37 IST
Peaceful Turnout: Bihar Assembly Elections See Highest Voter Participation Since 2000
Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Gunjyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The initial phase of Bihar's assembly elections has concluded peacefully, recording a voter turnout of approximately 64.46%, marking the most significant participation since the 2000 elections, according to the Election Commission. Of 45,341 polling booths, 64.46% turnout was calculated based on data from 41,943 booths, with final tallies pending.

Bihar CEO Vinod Gunjyal noted 3.75 crore were eligible to vote, including 1.98 crore men and 1.76 crore women, who participated enthusiastically. Over two lakh senior citizens aged 85 and above voted. Urban and rural polling booths numbered 8,608 and 36,733, respectively, while nearly 47,263 ballot units were utilized.

In response to technical issues, 1.21% of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were replaced, an improvement from the 1.87% replacement rate in 2020. All 143 complaints lodged were addressed promptly. The election's second phase is on November 11, with the counting set for November 14, ensuring continued smooth electoral proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nagrota Clash: Omar Abdullah's Campaign Call and the Three-Cornered Battle

Nagrota Clash: Omar Abdullah's Campaign Call and the Three-Cornered Battle

 India
2
Clash Over Sugarcane Pricing: Karnataka Farmers vs. Government

Clash Over Sugarcane Pricing: Karnataka Farmers vs. Government

 India
3
Allegations Erupt Amid West Bengal SIR Initiative: BJP Claims TMC Gifting Documents to Illegal Immigrants

Allegations Erupt Amid West Bengal SIR Initiative: BJP Claims TMC Gifting Do...

 India
4
Paytm Pioneers Loyalty Rewards: Turning Points into Gold

Paytm Pioneers Loyalty Rewards: Turning Points into Gold

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025