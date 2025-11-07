Nancy Pelosi: A Four-Decade Legacy in U.S. Politics to End

Nancy Pelosi, the pioneering first female speaker of the U.S. House, declared her intention to retire at the conclusion of her term in 2026, marking the end of her storied four-decade career in Congress. She made the announcement following California's approval of Proposition 50, designed to favor Democrats in future elections.

Throughout her career, Pelosi was an outspoken opponent of Donald Trump and worked tirelessly to secure Democratic legislative victories. Despite criticism from younger Democrats desiring fresh leadership, Pelosi's tenure saw significant achievements, including her instrumental role in passing the Affordable Care Act under President Obama.

Her impending departure signals a changing of the guard, with Representative Hakeem Jeffries poised to take up leadership if Democrats regain control of the House. Pelosi's legacy, underscored by her advocacy for human rights and gender equality, remains influential in shaping the party's future direction.

