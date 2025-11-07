Bihar's Economic Decline: Blame Game Intensifies in Election Season
Lok Janshakti Party MP Arun Bharti accuses Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal of Bihar's economic decline and migration issues. He highlights misguided policies like the Freight Equalisation Policy and criticizes RJD's polling conduct. Phase 1 of Bihar elections records historic turnout as both NDA and Mahagathbandhan vie for power.
- Country:
- India
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti voiced strong criticism against the Congress party, attributing Bihar's economic struggles over the last two decades to them. He argued that Congress policies, such as the Freight Equalisation Policy, stripped Bihar of its economic advantages, leading to sectoral collapses in coal, sugar, and steel production.
Bharti further accused Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of causing significant migration from Bihar, claiming their policies not only drove away factories but also minerals, resources, and human capital. He condemned recent behavior by RJD legislator Bhai Virendra, interpreting it as a sign of defeat.
The state saw a record voter turnout of 64.66% in the first phase of elections, underscoring an active participation of women and youth. As the National Democratic Alliance aims to maintain governance, the Mahagathbandhan coalition seeks a return to power. Voting for the second phase is scheduled for November 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Turmoil: RJD Candidate Faces Legal Action
RJD Candidate in Hot Water After Polling Day Incident
Judge Rebukes Federal Agents: Truth Behind Chicago Immigration Protests
Amit Shah's Fierce Attack on RJD and Congress in Bihar Election Rally
Judicial Spotlight on Chicago Immigration Protest Tactics