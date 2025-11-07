Left Menu

Bihar's Economic Decline: Blame Game Intensifies in Election Season

Lok Janshakti Party MP Arun Bharti accuses Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal of Bihar's economic decline and migration issues. He highlights misguided policies like the Freight Equalisation Policy and criticizes RJD's polling conduct. Phase 1 of Bihar elections records historic turnout as both NDA and Mahagathbandhan vie for power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:50 IST
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti voiced strong criticism against the Congress party, attributing Bihar's economic struggles over the last two decades to them. He argued that Congress policies, such as the Freight Equalisation Policy, stripped Bihar of its economic advantages, leading to sectoral collapses in coal, sugar, and steel production.

Bharti further accused Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of causing significant migration from Bihar, claiming their policies not only drove away factories but also minerals, resources, and human capital. He condemned recent behavior by RJD legislator Bhai Virendra, interpreting it as a sign of defeat.

The state saw a record voter turnout of 64.66% in the first phase of elections, underscoring an active participation of women and youth. As the National Democratic Alliance aims to maintain governance, the Mahagathbandhan coalition seeks a return to power. Voting for the second phase is scheduled for November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

