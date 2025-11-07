Left Menu

Jan Suraaj: A New Dawn or a Political Mirage in Bihar?

Jan Suraaj, the new political party led by Prashant Kishor, faces skepticism as it enters Bihar's political scene. Despite opposition views on its inexperience, supporters remain hopeful for its success. The party aims to contest all 243 seats, banking on young voters for impact in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna/Jehanabad | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:21 IST
Jan Suraaj: A New Dawn or a Political Mirage in Bihar?
  • Country:
  • India

From the bustling capital of Patna to the quieter lanes of Jehanabad, Jan Suraaj, the latest arrival on Bihar's political scene, finds itself in the spotlight. While some have dismissed the party as inexperienced, supporters are optimistic about its potential to influence the 243-member Assembly.

Led by former political strategist Prashant Kishor, the party has set ambitious goals with a vision for change. However, critics claim that its inexperience might hinder its performance. Figures like Dr. Rajiv Jha express frustration at local issues and doubt the new party's ability to bring change, while Arun Kumar Pathak expresses skepticism about their candidate's prospects.

Despite these views, Jan Suraaj is determined to make an impact, contesting all 243 seats, hoping to score in at least 30. The party's recent launch has raised eyebrows regarding its timing with the elections approaching, but its emphasis on young voters and significant promises could make it a potential game-changer in Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India A Pacers Shine in Thrilling Test Against South Africa A

India A Pacers Shine in Thrilling Test Against South Africa A

 India
2
Singh Swarnjit: First Sikh Mayor of Norwich, Connecticut

Singh Swarnjit: First Sikh Mayor of Norwich, Connecticut

 Global
3
Chasing Gold: Indian Men's Hockey Team Eyes Historic Triumph

Chasing Gold: Indian Men's Hockey Team Eyes Historic Triumph

 India
4
Shera Energy Sees Solid Growth, Expands Into Africa

Shera Energy Sees Solid Growth, Expands Into Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025