Elise Stefanik Announces 2026 Bid for New York Governorship

Republican U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik, known for her strong alliance with former President Donald Trump, has officially declared her candidacy for the New York governorship in 2026. Aiming to unseat current Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, Stefanik criticized Hochul's leadership, calling her "the worst governor in America" and New York "the most unaffordable state."

In her campaign launch video shared on social media, Stefanik promised a more affordable and secure state for all residents. Her strategy also involves linking Hochul to newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, as part of a larger Republican narrative painting the Democratic Party as extreme.

Stefanik, who has been a prominent figure in Congress since her election in 2014 as the youngest woman ever to join the House, plans to focus on being Trump's "top ally" despite criticism that her loyalty to Trump could override New Yorkers' interests. While the state showed more support for Trump in the 2024 elections, Hochul's victory in the 2022 full-term election presents a significant challenge for Stefanik.

