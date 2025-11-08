Left Menu

Former Polish Justice Minister Faces Legal Battles Amid Political Turmoil

The Polish parliament has voted to remove former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro's immunity, paving the way for his arrest on multiple charges. Ziobro, a PiS government figure, is accused of crimes, including abuse of power, while the current government pushes for an investigation into PiS's past actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 08-11-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 00:09 IST
Zbigniew Ziobro
  • Country:
  • Poland

The Polish parliament has set the stage for potential legal action against Zbigniew Ziobro, the former Justice Minister, by stripping him of immunity. This decision allows prosecutors to charge him with various crimes, including abusing power and leading an organized criminal group. Ziobro, a pivotal figure in the Law and Justice (PiS) government, remained abroad, citing concerns over fairness in legal proceedings.

The current regime, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, is advocating for thorough investigations into alleged misconduct during the previous administration's tenure. Ziobro, known for his court reforms that sparked disputes with the EU, is accused of embezzling Justice Fund money for unauthorized purchases. He dismisses these claims as politically motivated retaliation.

As the situation unfolds, former associates of Ziobro have faced inquiries, with some seeking refuge abroad. The ramifications of these legal dynamics extend beyond Poland, with international figures like Hungary's Viktor Orban criticizing the proceedings. The narrative of a 'political witch hunt,' as suggested by Ziobro, adds complexity to the evolving political landscape in Poland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

