Left Menu

Sizzling Beef Prices: Unpacking the Industry Probe

The U.S. is probing meat packing companies following accusations of price fixing and collusion that reportedly inflated beef prices. President Trump and other officials demand transparency and accountability, as ranchers express concerns over market consolidation by dominant players like Tyson and Cargill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 03:10 IST
Sizzling Beef Prices: Unpacking the Industry Probe

The U.S. government is launching an inquiry into meat packing companies, a move announced by the Attorney General on Friday. President Donald Trump has accused industry practices of inflating beef costs, saying this affects consumers nationwide.

Beef prices soared to unprecedented levels in 2025, following a prolonged drought that devastated pasture lands and increased cattle feeding costs. This environmental impact pushed ranchers to cut down their cattle herd to its smallest size in almost 75 years, thereby reducing steak and hamburger production. Despite the high prices, consumer demand for beef has not waned. Trump announced via Truth Social that the Department of Justice would investigate potential illicit collusion and price fixing by meat packing firms, though no specific companies were named.

Ranchers have voiced their grievances over the consolidation of the meat packing industry, with giants like Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and National Beef Packing Company controlling about 80% of the market. These corporations have previously settled lawsuits accusing them of limiting supply to hike beef prices, though they maintain their innocence. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed on X that the DOJ has commenced an investigation, with both Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater, head of the DOJ's antitrust division, leading the charge.

TRENDING

1
Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Economy

Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Eco...

 Global
2
North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

 Global
3
Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

 Global
4
Federal Judge Blocks Partisan Email Edits Amidst Government Shutdown

Federal Judge Blocks Partisan Email Edits Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025