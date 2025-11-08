Sizzling Beef Prices: Unpacking the Industry Probe

The U.S. government is launching an inquiry into meat packing companies, a move announced by the Attorney General on Friday. President Donald Trump has accused industry practices of inflating beef costs, saying this affects consumers nationwide.

Beef prices soared to unprecedented levels in 2025, following a prolonged drought that devastated pasture lands and increased cattle feeding costs. This environmental impact pushed ranchers to cut down their cattle herd to its smallest size in almost 75 years, thereby reducing steak and hamburger production. Despite the high prices, consumer demand for beef has not waned. Trump announced via Truth Social that the Department of Justice would investigate potential illicit collusion and price fixing by meat packing firms, though no specific companies were named.

Ranchers have voiced their grievances over the consolidation of the meat packing industry, with giants like Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and National Beef Packing Company controlling about 80% of the market. These corporations have previously settled lawsuits accusing them of limiting supply to hike beef prices, though they maintain their innocence. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed on X that the DOJ has commenced an investigation, with both Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater, head of the DOJ's antitrust division, leading the charge.