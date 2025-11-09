Kerala govt orders probe into students singing RSS song on newly inaugurated Vande Bharat train

The Kerala government on Sunday ordered a probe into the singing of an RSS song by school students onboard the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express from Ernakulam to Bengaluru, even as union ministers strongly defended the act, calling it a patriotic song.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty instructed the Director of Public Instructions (DPI) to conduct inquiry and submit a report in this regard. In a statement issued by the minister's office, Sivankutty said the government views the incident with utmost seriousness.

The opposition Congress criticised the incident and demanded action against the school authorities for allowing children to be used for ''communal purpose''.

However, the school management strongly defended the act of children crooning the particular song, saying that its message is ''unity in diversity'' They also sought to know what was communal about it.

Announcing the probe, Sivankutty said politicising children at government events and using them to promote the communal agenda of any particular group is a violation of constitutional principles.

''The Director of Public Instructions (DPI) has been directed to immediately conduct an inquiry and submit a report,'' he said.

The inquiry would examine whether there were any lapses in involving students in the official event, he said adding that appropriate further action would be taken based on the findings in the report.

The government has a responsibility to uphold the secular and national values of the country and steps will be taken to ensure that these principles are protected, the minister emphasised.

Later, Sivankutty told reporters in New Delhi that he would give a memorandum to union education minister seeking a probe into the matter.

''I will give in writing to the union minister that making children sing the RSS song during the official function was not appropriate,'' he said.

Whether it is a CBSE school or a state-run school, the educational institutions won't be allowed to act against the secular principles of the country atvany cost, he added.

However, Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday defended the students singing RSS song onboard the newly inaugurated train. It was part of the innocent celebration of children, he told media in Thrissur.

''They felt to sing that song at the moment and they did so. Anyway, it's not an extremist song,'' the union mister of state for petroleum, natural gas and tourism added.

George Kurian, another union minister from the state, also strongly defended the singing of RSS song and asked what is communal in a 'gana geetham''.

He also said those who try to propagate anti-India sentiments abroad may not like the song.

Justifying the rendition of the song by the students, Dinto K P, the principal of Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School in Elamakkara, said it as a patriotic song.

He said it was not sung as directed by the Southern Railway but children chose to sing it themselves as a Malayalam patriotic song.

The principal also admitted that the school authorities had sent letters to the office of Prime Minister and Union Railway Minister when the video of the song was removed from the X handle of the Southern Railway following the row.

The Southern Railway might repost the video later in the day because of the school's request, he said.

''We don't know why did the state Education Minister has ordered a probe into the matter. We will think about going legal way if the General Education Department goes ahead with its action,'' he added.

Dinto also said the children, who sung the song, are largely being subjected to cyber bullying and branded as ''Sanghi kids'' on social media platforms.

While CPI (M) general secretary M A Baby termed the incident as a ''challenge to the democracy'', Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan cited it as yet another example of the BJP's attempt to communslise Kerala.

In a statement, CPI (M) state secretariat alleged that the RSS ''gana geetham'' spreads hatred and intolerance and not patriotism.

The party said making school children sing a song which advocates the idea of a Hindu nation was ''unconstitutional''.

The act of the Railways, using even children as tools for ''communal propaganda'', is utterly deplorable, despicable, and undemocratic, it alleged.

''At an official function, children were made to sing the RSS gana geetham. Action must be taken against the school that allowed this. Who decided to use children for communal purposes?'' Satheesan said.

Official functions should not be politicised, he said adding that if the RSS wants to sing its gana geetham, let it's members do it themselves, he said.

''Politicisation will not be allowed at the expense of the public. How can the RSS gana geetham be called a patriotic song?'' the LoP asked.

The probe ordered by the state government and the strong remarks by leaders came a day after a group of school students sang the RSS song onboard the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express, drawing sharp reactions in Kerala.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan had condemned the reported act of the Southern Railway, saying it deserves to be protested.

The Southern Railway had earlier withdrawn the social media post following criticism, but later reposted the video of the students singing the song along with its English translation on platform 'X'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)