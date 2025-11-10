Left Menu

Reservation Row in Bihar: Political Leaders Exchange Blows Ahead of State Elections

As Bihar's elections approach, political tensions heat up over reservation issues. Congress leader Udit Raj criticizes the state government for opposing caste surveys and increased reservations, while Tejashwi Yadav accuses PM Modi of neglecting Bihar's needs. Deputy CM Choudhary claims RJD has historically opposed reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:50 IST
Reservation Row in Bihar: Political Leaders Exchange Blows Ahead of State Elections
Congress leader Udit Raj (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bihar prepares for its state elections, a heated debate over reservation policies has erupted among political leaders. Congress leader Udit Raj accused the state government of opposing a caste survey and increases in reservation limits, specifically targeting BJP's role in these decisions.

Adding to the discourse, Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed Bihari citizens by undermining reservations. Yadav called for a change in leadership, promising job opportunities for every household to curb migration.

In response, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticized the RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, for its stance against reservations, citing the party's opposition to various social justice measures, including the Women's Reservation Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Demands Answers After Tragic Rajasthan Highway Accident

Supreme Court Demands Answers After Tragic Rajasthan Highway Accident

 India
2
Super Typhoon Fung-wong Lashes the Philippines with Deadly Force

Super Typhoon Fung-wong Lashes the Philippines with Deadly Force

 Global
3
RJD Confident in Mahagathbandhan's Victory Amid NDA Predictions

RJD Confident in Mahagathbandhan's Victory Amid NDA Predictions

 India
4
Rising Star James Overy: A Golden Opportunity for the Socceroos

Rising Star James Overy: A Golden Opportunity for the Socceroos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025