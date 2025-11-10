Reservation Row in Bihar: Political Leaders Exchange Blows Ahead of State Elections

As Bihar prepares for its state elections, a heated debate over reservation policies has erupted among political leaders. Congress leader Udit Raj accused the state government of opposing a caste survey and increases in reservation limits, specifically targeting BJP's role in these decisions.

Adding to the discourse, Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed Bihari citizens by undermining reservations. Yadav called for a change in leadership, promising job opportunities for every household to curb migration.

In response, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticized the RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, for its stance against reservations, citing the party's opposition to various social justice measures, including the Women's Reservation Bill.

