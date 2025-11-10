Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Promises Transformation in Bihar Ahead of Elections

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, candidate for Bihar's Chief Minister, vows to transform the state with development projects if elected. Addressing the press, he criticized the NDA's 20-year rule and promised facilities in Bihar, highlighting the enthusiastic public support in 171 campaign rallies before the second voting phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:16 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's transformational journey may just be a ballot away, as RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial hopeful Tejashwi Yadav voiced optimism ahead of the assembly elections' second phase. Speaking in Patna, Yadav assured transformative development if elected, targeting the NDA for two decades of stagnation.

In a vigorous campaign, Yadav and his party have organized approximately 171 rallies across the state, striking a fervent chord among Bihar's diverse population. The rallies, he claimed, have unveiled a collective desire for change, fueled by dissatisfaction over issues like poverty, migration, and unemployment.

Yadav emphasized the significance of the upcoming vote, forecasting Bihar's advance towards education, employment, and infrastructure excellence. This shift, he asserted, hinges on replacing a government criticised for neglect. As phase two approaches, voters are said to be poised for historic decision-making.

