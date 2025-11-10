Poet Ande Sri's Legacy: A New Era of Cultural Consciousness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound condolences over the death of celebrated poet and lyricist, Ande Sri. Recalling Sri as the people's voice, Modi highlighted how Sri articulated their struggles, aspirations, and indomitable spirit through his work. Modi noted that Sri's passing creates a significant void in India's cultural and intellectual fields.

Modi emphasized the immense power of Sri's words, which not only stirred hearts but also unified voices across the nation. He praised Sri's unique ability to merge social consciousness with lyrical beauty, extending condolences to his family and admirers.

Celebrating Sri's contributions, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy acknowledged his role in the Telangana movement. His signature work, the state anthem 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Jayaketanam,' continues to resonate as a symbol of regional pride and will always be cherished.

(With inputs from agencies.)